Crescendo Biologics and Cancer Research UK have entered into a Clinical Development Partnership to progress one of Crescendo’s novel bispecific Humabody immunotherapies, CB213, into clinical trials targeting cancers of high unmet medical need.

The charity's Centre for Drug Development will sponsor and fund a future Phase I clinical trial for CB213, in patients with solid tumours.

Crescendo keeps hold of the right to further develop the CB213 immunotherapy programme, by licensing the results of the trial from CR UK for an undisclosed amount, success-based milestones and royalty payments.

CB213, a novel bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 antagonist, is a next-generation checkpoint inhibitor, which has been designed to deliver safer, more effective therapeutic intervention in patients with cancers resistant or refractory to PD-1 blockade alone. In preclinical testing, CB213 has demonstrated potent dual checkpoint blockade and the ability to enhance the activity of dysfunctional patient-derived T cells.

“Cancer Research UK’s endorsement of our science demonstrates important validation of our Humabody technology and provides an opportunity to accelerate our CB213 programme into the clinic. CB213 is a promising therapeutic candidate for treating patients with solid tumours, where conventional or combination immunotherapies have failed, commented Theodora Harold, Crescendo's chief executive.

“By combining our expertise, we’re able to accelerate the development of this promising experimental treatment, bringing it to patients with cancers that are hard to treat,” added Dr Nigel Blackburn, CR UK's director of Drug Development.