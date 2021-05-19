A new cross-industry alliance between leading pharma and biotech companies has launched in a bid to raise awareness and boost understanding of cell and gene therapies in the UK.

The Cell & Gene Collective – launched by Astellas, bluebird bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kite (a Gilead company) and Novartis – will aim to lead the conversation on maintaining the early progress made in the UK for the introduction of cell and gene therapies.

This will include addressing barriers to access and translating ‘positive public attitudes’ for the science into public support to adopt these treatments for use in the NHS.

New complex medicines such as cell and gene therapies face particular obstacles in the UK, as they go through the same value assessment processes as other less complex medicines. On top of that, the infrastructure required to administer these therapies to patients is not widely available.

“We’re pleased to be launching the Cell & Gene Collective alongside Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas and bluebird bio. Together we’re committed to ensuring patients in the UK who can benefit from transformational cell and gene treatments do so, and that people have a clear understanding of how these therapies work. Cell and gene therapies aim to transform patients’ lives, now let’s work together to get the NHS ready for the future,” said Bob Roosjen, interim general manager at Gilead UK & Ireland.

“Cell and gene therapies are here now which is really exciting, with treatments starting to enter routine clinical practice. Others however face delays and hurdles and we need greater focus and collaboration across multiple stakeholders to ensure this becomes a reality we can all see the benefits of in the UK. bluebird bio appreciates being a part of this Collective, which will help towards ensuring that patients who need these medicines can benefit from them,” added Nicola Redfern, general manager at bluebird bio.