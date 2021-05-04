The 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competitions entry deadline has been extended to the 18th of June.

This news has been confirmed to allow candidates extra time to work on their entries as we are aware of the busy schedules which lie ahead. This means we can make the competition as competitive as possible as we ensure that no one misses out.

The finals days will once again be a virtual affair to ensure each entrant can compete no matter where they are based in the Americas, this also means that busy schedules aren’t disrupted due to long-distance travel.

Getting started with the entry process is quick, easy and requires competition of a multiple-choice questionnaire (MCQ), once this short step is completed then candidates can start to plan their written assessment for the second stage. Team entries skip this stage and head straight to the second stage,

The second stage is a category-specific short essay that determines who makes it through to the engaging, through-provoking, and fun finals day. This is the hallmark of this industry-renowned competition and candidates who earn their spot can be confident they are amongst the best in their field.

Entry will be closing at midnight on the 18th of June so complete the MCQ today to allow yourself plenty of time to confirm your spot in the finals! Entry can be made here.