The 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas will be closing for entry on the 18th of June.

The time has come for clinical researchers from across the Americas to join their peers and confirm their entry into the 2021 competition. Designed to recognise the very best in the industry, this renowned competition is looking for future stars to claim gold and elevate their profile.

The 2021 event continues the successes of last year's competition as each finalist will compete virtually in their chosen category, responding to a brief designed by our executive steering group of key industry figures. The challenges are engaging, entice creative and innovative thinking, and are a lot of fun!

There are categories available for all types of clinical researcher and of all experience levels, with scope for groups to work together and compete in a team category.

Getting involved with the competition is simple and firstly requires completion of a multiple-choice questionnaire (multiple re-takes are allowed), this is then followed by submission of a category-specific essay.

Those judged to have written the best essays in each category will be invited to take part in the head-to-head virtual final’s day.

Every finalist and winner can hold their heads high as they cement their name into the clinical research hall of fame for the community to see.

Entry will be closing at midnight on the 18th of June so be sure to start the entry process now to avoid missing out! Click here to enter.