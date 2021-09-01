New data from a post-hoc pooled analysis of the Phase III GRIPHON and Phase IIIb TRITON trials suggests that early use of Janssen's Uptravi (selexipag) soon after diagnosis may reduce the risk of disease progression in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).



The findings, which were presented in an oral session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021, showed that early initiation of Uptravi (selexipag) reduces the risk of disease progression by 52% compared with the control group.

The new data from Janssen highlights the impact that early treatment intervention and triple combination therapy could have on reducing the risk of PAH disease progression.

“PAH is a rare, progressive and life-threatening condition for which there is no cure. Preventing disease progression and maintaining low-risk status for PAH patients is therefore vitally important, and proactive treatment planning is essential to effectively utilise available therapies,” said Dr. Gerry Coghlan, consultant cardiologist at The Royal Free Hospital, London, UK.

“The GRIPHON and TRITON pooled analysis results support the principle of earlier treatment escalation with therapies targeting the prostacyclin pathway, such as selexipag, if we are to prevent disease progression events and improve long-term patient outcomes," he added.

Individuals with PAH are often diagnosed in an advanced stage with severe symptoms and a poor prognosis, meaning the treatment goal for these patients is achieving or maintaining low-risk status.