Eli Lilly and Pieris Pharmaceuticals have entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate a combination of candidates in multiple types of solid tumoirs, including HER2-positive tumours.

The clinical trial programme will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pieris’ PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific targeting HER2-positive tumours, with Lilly’s ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 antagonist FDA-approved for multiple types of solid tumours, alongside paclitaxel for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer in a Phase II study.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will supply Piers with ramucirumab for the study, and will also collaborate on data from the trial. Piers is already working towards initiation of a Phase II single-arm combination study for the second-line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer later this year.

"We have seen impressive single-agent activity in the Phase I trial of PRS-343, including a complete response and many patients experiencing a clinical benefit, and believe there is a compelling biology and clinical rationale to adding PRS-343 to the current standard of care regimen for advanced or metastatic gastric cancer in the second line, ramucirumab and paclitaxel," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris.

"Today's announcement further supports exploring this clinical rationale while managing costs efficiently,” he added.