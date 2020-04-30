As of this morning – Thursday April 30 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 165,221 with 26,097 deaths.

Elsevier is offering free access to a unique set of biomedical research tools and content to help researchers and life science companies accelerate the fight against COVID-19.

The new Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub currently includes a biomedical database, scientific and clinical content, COVID-19-specific datasets, a biomedically-focused text mining solution and several research collaboration tools, with more tools coming soon, the firm said.

“Since January, Elsevier has been making its content, data analytical tools and expertise, from clinicians to data scientists, freely available to support the global health and scientific communities in their fight against COVID-19.

“Working with colleagues across the company, we are pleased to expand our contribution, by providing free access to an even broader array of products and tools, which we hope will help researchers achieve their goals faster and hopefully help stem the pandemic,” said John Danaher, president, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier.

“Researchers all over the world are working hard to repurpose existing drugs in order to rapidly develop vaccines and therapies,” said Cameron Ross, managing director, Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier. “During this emergency, we want to do all we can to make sure that researchers have the tools and content they need to enable discoveries that stem this global pandemic.”

