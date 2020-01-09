Emergex has raised more than £8.4m (US$11m) million in a Series A funding round, in order to progress its pipeline of set-point vaccines for infectious diseases.

The firm announced that the round was led by Vickers Venture Partners, global early stage Venture Capital company. Further to the news Dr Finian Tan, currently chairman of Vickers, will join the Emergex Board as a non-executive director.

Emergex focuses on developing vaccines that prevent virulent diseases such as Zika, Dengue Fever, Ebola and even pandemic Flu, with its underlying platform technology enabling rapid development of vaccines to entire families of pathogens, compared to traditional approaches that can take years to develop and scale vaccines for single pathogens.

The company revealed that the financing will support a first-in-man Phase I clinical trial of its Flavivirus (Dengue) vaccine in Switzerland, as well as Phase Ib clinical trials in the endemic regions of Singapore and Brazil.

With today’s rising global population, the risk posed by infectious diseases is “greater than ever before” reminded Dr Finian, who went on to say “As such, it is vital that we value and pursue innovation to ensure we have effective healthcare options.

“We see great potential in Emergex’s technology as it allows vaccines to be produced quickly, administered easily and sold at a fraction of current prices. We believe that this would revolutionise the entire world of vaccines and increase access to a larger number of people around the world.”

As well as the financing, Vickers has announced plans to assist Emergex with growth at the strategic level, by leveraging its team of technical experts who have a “strong track record in helping life science companies raise capital and scale up”, and connecting Emergex to its networks of investment and industry partners.