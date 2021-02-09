The Patient Partnership Index 2021 is now open for entries, providing a unique opportunity for UK and global pharmaceutical companies to showcase, benchmark and measure the quality and impact of their advocacy with patient groups.

Life sciences companies of all sizes are invited to take part and help set the standards for what best practice between pharmaceutical, biotech companies and patient communities should look like.

Now in its second year, the Index is an initiative by PharmaTimes and health comms agency OVID Health. Following the success of the inaugural Index, entries will be open this year for both above-country and UK patient partnership projects.

Pharma companies and the patient organisations they work with will again be able to showcase their achievements in putting patients at the heart of their work through communications, advocacy and engagement. Entries will be awarded GOLD, SILVER and FINALIST standards by a judging panel of industry experts, to be announced soon.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on patient communities, the Index encourages collaborative entries from pharma companies and their patient group partners, with a streamlined entry process to reflect the global scope of the 2021 Index. The pandemic has highlighted some of the stark health inequalities that persist across society, and there will be a special focus on how partnerships have sought to address these in their programme of activity.

The results of the Index will be covered exclusively in PharmaTimes. Following the remarkable interest and positive feedback from the Patient Partnership Conference last year, The Index will be running a virtual event this summer after the results for 2021 have been announced.

Returning as a judge this year, Jenny Ousbey, founder of OVID Health, said: “The Patient Partnership Index is unique in its focus on celebrating the real partnerships between pharmaceutical companies with patient communities. We’re thrilled to open the Index to entries from outside the UK, to celebrate the incredible work taking place at a global level and I look forward to reading the entries alongside the rest of our expert judging panel.”

Nicole Farmer, General Manager UK & Ireland for Sanofi Genzyme, who were awarded GOLD standard in last year’s Index, said: “Sanofi is committed to developing trusting, collaborative and impactful partnerships with patient organisations. The Patient Partnership Index provides a valuable measure of how to do this and we were proud to receive a GOLD standard for our patient partnership work from the Index last year. By entering, companies can highlight best practice partnerships with patients, and set the standard for how to communicate and engage with patient communities.”

To receive your entry form and take part in the Patient Partnership Index 2021, visit: http://www.patientpartnershipindex.co.uk/enter.

For more information, contact the Index team at info@patientpartnershipindex.co.uk. The entry deadline is Friday 14th May.