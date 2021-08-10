The 2021 Marketer of the Year competition will be closing for entry on the 10th of September.

There are still spaces available across the six expertly curated categories, offering avenues for marketers of all experience levels and backgrounds.

For those looking to take the first steps in pharma marketing there is the Aspiring Marketer of the Year, and for with up to 3 years experience, there is the New Marketer of the Year.

For those more experienced within their role, there is a great selection on offer which will test yet hugely reward those that compete. There is the Marketer of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year, and also the Aspiring Business Unit Director of the Year.

Finally, the coveted Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year is available for a group to come together and show off their diverse skills and teamwork.

Information on all of the categories can be found here.

With entry closing in just one month, now is the perfect time to confirm an entry into this industry-renowned competition. Securing a spot is quick, easy, and free! Upon completion of the entry form, candidates will be eligible to compete in the exciting, challenging, and rewarding finals days in October.

So hesitate no further, enter today. Alternatively, nominations are also available if you think a colleague is up to the challenge and has the skills to win a coveted pharma – nominate via this form.

There are still spaces available in the Communications and Sales Awards so be sure to check them out if they're more suitable.