Entry for the 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas will be closing next Friday the 18th of June.

The 2021 competition is already shaping up to be another hotly contested event, and there is still time for clinical researchers from across the Americas to join their peers and confirm their entry.

The 2021 event continues the successes of last year's competition as each finalist will compete virtually in their chosen category, responding to a brief designed by our executive steering group of key industry figures. The challenges are engaging, entice creative and innovative thinking, and are a lot of fun!

Huge numbers of clinical researchers from a broad range of industry-leading companies have already confirmed their entry and are awaiting their shot at the virtual finals day. With categories offering capacity for those new as well as more experienced in their roles to compete.

The entry deadline is fast approaching but there is still time left, the process is not very time-consuming so don't let it hold you back from going for gold!

Enter via this form.