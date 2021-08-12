The 2021 Communications Awards will be closing its doors for entry on the 10th of September.

There are still a few more spaces available for teams looking to enter into either the NHS, International, and Charity challenges, as well as the Aspiring Communications and Communications Manager of the Year for individuals.

This year, PharmaTimes is partnering with the Meningitis Research Foundation for the Charity Challenge which invites teams to show off their extensive skillsets for the greater development of the charity.

Also, there is availability for the two brand new categories for 2021, the Medical Affairs Communications Manager of the Year and the Medical Affairs Communications Team of the Year. A great opportunity to claim the accolade of the inaugural winner of these two awards.

Click here for more information on all of the categories.

With entry closing in just one month, now is the perfect time to confirm an entry into this industry-renowned competition. Securing a spot is quick and easy! Upon completion of the entry form, candidates will be eligible to compete in the exciting, challenging, and rewarding finals days in October.

So hesitate no further, enter today. Alternatively, nominations are also available if you think a colleague is up to the challenge and has the skills to win a coveted pharma – nominate via this form.

There are still spaces available in the Marketer of the Year and Sales Awards so be sure to check them out if they're more suitable.