The entry deadline for the 2021 International Clinical Researcher of the Year has been extended to the 16th of April.

Due to recent enquiries about the entry deadline, PharmaTimes have made the decision to extend the date to allow more time for candidates to work on and to perfect their Stage 2 written assessment.

To get started with the entry process, candidates are invited to complete a multiple-choice questionnaire of which a score of 80% is needed to advance, one retake is allowed per person should they score lower. Once passed, the second stage of the competition asks candidates to submit their clinical written assessment, which will be evaluated by our executive steering group and judges.

The authors of the best essays in each category will be invited to take part in the head-to-head virtual finals day, which continues the successes of last year with new and improved challenges. Carrying on as a virtual experience will help to ensure that the competition can continue to be international no matter what travel restrictions may be in place.

For more information on how the entry process works click here.

PharmaTimes hope to honour and celebrate the achievements of the finalists and the industry in a live event which will be held in London in September.

Visit here for more information on how to get started with the entry process.