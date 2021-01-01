The entry deadline for the 2021 Marketer of the Year, Sales and Communications Awards has been extended to the 22nd of October.

With spaces still available across the three unique Awards, there are a range of exciting categories that will be suitable for you and/or your team – so don’t miss out on your chance to enter now!

For the Marketer of the Year Competition , there is the Aspiring Marketer of the Year for those looking to take the first steps in pharma marketer, as well as the New Marketer of the Year for those with up to three years of experience.

On top of that, there is the Marketer of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year, and also the Aspiring Business Unit Director of the Year.

Looking to the Sales Awards , there is also a wealth of categories to choose from, ranging from Primary & Secondary Care Sales Professional of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year, Sales Manager of the Year, to the newly introduced Account Manager Newcomer of the Year.

Finally, for the Communications Awards , there are still spaces available for teams looking to enter the NHS, International, and Charity challenges, as well as the Aspiring Communications and Communications Manager of the Year for individuals.

Due to the extended entry deadline, the virtual Finals Days for the competitions – which will take place over Zoom –have now been moved to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of November.

Thanks to the quick turnaround afforded by the virtual nature of the Finals Days, the in-person awards ceremony for the 2021 Marketer of the Year, Sales and Communications Awards will remain on the 18th of November at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

To enter the Marketer of the Year, Sales and Communications Awards, please submit your entry to our online awards platform now .

The process is quick and easy – upon completion of the entry form, candidates will be eligible to compete in the exciting, challenging, and rewarding Finals Days in November.