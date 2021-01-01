Entry remains open for the industry leading Marketer of the Year, Sales and Communications Awards, with spaces available across the three unique Awards.
With entry closing on 22nd October, don’t miss out on your chance to sharpen your skills, earn rewards and elevate your name within the industry.
The finals days across the three Award will all be taking place virtually in early November, offering entrants flexibility and making it easier than ever to compete.
The dates for each Award’s finals days are as follows:
Marketer of the Year
Finals day – Singles
4th November 2021
Finals day – Cross – Functional Team
11th November 2021
Sales Awards
Finals Day
2nd November 2021
Communications Awards
Singles Finals Day
4th November 2021
Team Finals Day
3rd November 2021
If you think you have what it takes, don’t hesitate to enter today! Entries for each Awards should be submitted via the easy-to-use online entry system here www.pharmatimes.awardsplatform.com
PharmaTimes hopes to bring a live gala dinner and awards ceremony for the Awards on 2nd December to celebrate the achievements of each finalist amongst industry leaders.
For more information, head over to https://www.pharmatimes.com/competitions and for sponsorship packages please contact Michelle.Legrand@pharmatimes.com