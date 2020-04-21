London, UK-based Epsilogen has in-licenced an experimental IgE antibody from King's College London, which it plans to develop as a cancer treatment.

The company said it has secured exclusive global rights to MOv18 IgE, an anti-folate receptor alpha IgE antibody.

Notably, the antibody, developed at KCL in collaboration with Cancer Research UK, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter clinical trials.

Cancer Research UK is funding, sponsoring and conducting an ongoing Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer expressing folate receptor alpha (FR alpha), interim data from which will be presented at the forthcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I which begins on March 27.

Epsilogen said it will continue the further clinical development of MOv18 IgE and has put in place a comprehensive manufacturing programme with a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation.

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.