Ergomed's pharmacovigilance arm PrimeVigilance has teamed up with Automation Anywhere and DataRobot to accelerate the company's intelligent automation strategy.

The firm said empowering clients and colleagues with the application of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Machine Learning (ML) will facilitate improvements in quality and consistency within safety databases, as well as productivity.

'The productivity gains made possible by working with Automation Anywhere and DataRobot, are expected to deliver organic growth more efficiently, with the automation of manual, repetitive processes,' according to an Ergomed press release.

“This collaboration provides the foundation to rapidly identify and automate a wide range of business processes, enabling clients to maximise quality and consistency within safety databases as well as increasing productivity,” noted Dr Miroslav Reljanović, executive chairman of Ergomed.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not revealed.