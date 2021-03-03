Dublin-headquartered biotech company ERS Genomics has signed a license agreement with Otsuka for access to CRISPR gene editing technology.

The license grants Otsuka access to CRISPR/Cas9 technology, which the Japanese pharma company can use for its internal research and development initiatives to address areas of unmet need.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide Otsuka with access to the CRISPR/Cas9 license,” said Eric Rhodes, chief executive officer of ERS Genomics.

“We hope this brings significant value to Otsuka as it applies the technology to its internal programmes,” he added.

ERS Genomics was formed to provide broad access to the CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Emmannuelle Charpentier.