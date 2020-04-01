As of this morning - Wednesday April 1 - the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 25,150, with 1,789 deaths.

Joining the fight against COVID-19, Ethris GmbH and Neurimmune AG have announced an exclusive partnership to develop an mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody therapeutic as an inhalable COVID-19 treatment.

According to the groups, the collaboration brings together Neurimmune’s leadership in developing antibodies based on genetic information sourced directly from patients’ immune cells with Ethris’ unique mRNA platform that is able to deliver a therapeutic mRNA to the respiratory tract via inhalation.

The companies intend to initiate manufacturing of the drug product for clinical trials this summer, and the first product candidate is expected to begin clinical testing in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, the companies will jointly conduct research and development activities while sharing costs and revenues resulting from the collaboration.

Further financial details were not disclosed.

Wash your hands frequently:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain social distancing:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early:

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.