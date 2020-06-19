US private biotech Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals has filed a marketing application in Europe for CPP-1X/sul, a preventative treatment for patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

FAP is a rare genetic disease that, if left untreated, causes colorectal cancer in nearly 100% of patients.

CPP-1X/sul is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac (CPP-1X/sul).

In a clinical trial in patients with large bowel polyps, the combination prevented more than 90% of subsequent precancerous sporadic adenomas versus placebo.

"The MAA submission for our lead drug candidate, CPP-1X/sul, represents a significant milestone for FAP patients and their families," said CPP's chief executive Jeff Jacob.

"For most FAP patients, current medical practice involves a lifetime of periodic monitoring as well as highly invasive surgical procedures. If approved, CPP-1X/sul could provide an alternative to surgery for some patients, significantly improving their quality of life."