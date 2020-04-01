As of this morning - Wednesday April 1 - the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 25,150, with 1,789 deaths.

The research-based pharmaceutical industry in Europe has unveiled a series of commitments as part of the global fight against COVID-19.

The key commitments are to ensure the safe supply of medicines to the patients that need them, to research and develop new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for use in the fight against COVID-19, and to partner and support organisations on the ground to fight against the virus.

Under the #WEWONTREST mantra, the industry's promises include to rapidly screen global libraries of medicines to identify potential treatments, share learnings from clinical trials in real time, and expand manufacturing capabilities and share available capacity to ramp up production once a successful medicine or vaccine is developed.

Coordinating with governments and diagnostic partners to increase COVID-19 testing capability and capacity was also highlighted, as was working with governments and health systems to ensure that when new treatments and vaccines are approved they are “available and affordable”.

Jean-Christophe Tellier, president of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, and chief executive of UCB Pharma, said: “With Europe at the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis, the researched-based pharmaceutical industry is coming together to commit its resources, expertise and people to the fight against COVID-19.

“That means continuing to donate money and in-kind support to health systems, governments and organisations on the ground. It means pulling out every stop to ensure the safe supply of medicines to the patients that need them and working around the clock to find new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to fight against COVID-19.”

Also commenting on the launch of the commitments, director general of EFPIA, Nathalie Moll added: “In the face of the COVID-19 humanitarian crisis, Europe is coming together in new ways. Our members have been working with health professionals, volunteers and health-systems on the ground, with regulators, Member States and the EU Institutions. The commitments we published today, are our industry’s contribution to that collaborative, collective effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. We won’t rest.”

Wash your hands frequently:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain social distancing:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early:

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.