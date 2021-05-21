The European Commission (EC) has secured up to 1.8 billion additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

Under the new agreement, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the EC with 900 million doses of Comirnaty, with an option for the EC to request up to an additional 900 million doses.

In a statement, Pfizer/BioNTech said that the additional 900 million doses are planned for delivery on a monthly schedule, beginning December 2021 and continuing into 2023.

Inclusive of all agreements, including the option to acquire a further 900 million doses, takes the total number of potential doses delivered to the EC up to 2.4 billion.

The companies added that all doses earmarked for the EC are planned to be manufactured in the European Union.

“More than a year later, we continue to learn about COVID-19 and are working to determine if, similar to seasonal influenza, annual vaccination may provide the most enduring protection,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer.

“We are proud to be in a position to be a long-term partner in the EU’s fight against this devastating pandemic and remain steadfast in our commitment to potentially produce and deliver billions more doses of our vaccine each year,” he added.

Pfizer and BioNTech are currently evaluating a potential booster doses of Comirnaty, as well as an update version of the vaccine which is aiming to address potential COVID-19 variants.