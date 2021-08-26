Researchers have suggested that the existing drug 5-azacytidine may offer hope as a new therapy for treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in children.

Results from a new study, completed at Linköping University in Sweden, show that the tumour-inhibiting gene TET2 is silenced in a large number of ALL cases in children.

According to scientists, this gene can be reactivated by treatment with 5-azacytidine, meaning it could act as a targeted therapy for ALL in children.

Researchers analysed the gene expression patterns in cancer cells from over 300 patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) – from this analysis, they discovered that the TET2 gene was silenced in a ‘large fraction of cases’.

They found that this gene was often silenced through methylation – it has ‘long been known’ that the pattern of DNA-methylation is often altered in cancer cells.

As a result, drugs that change DNA-methylation could have potential as treatments for cancer, according to the researchers.

Following on from their discovery, the researchers decided to treat tumour cells in culture with 5-azacytidine – commonly used to treat certain leukaemias in adults – which removes methyl groups from DNA.

"We found that one type of T-ALL cell, whose DNA seems to be highly methylated, is more sensitive to azacytidine than other cells that are not highly methylated,” said Colm Nestor, senior lecturer in the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at Linköping University, who led the study.

“The drug actually turns silenced TET2 back on by demethylating it, so this might be a targeted therapy for a subset of cases. We suggest that azacytidine may have a doubled effect in these cells, since both the drug itself and TET2 kill cancer cells by demethylating the genome," he added.

Although the research is in its early stages, the researchers hope that the preclinical results could lead to treating children with T-ALL within a much shorter timeframe than is typically required when developing a novel drug.

The next steps will see researchers continue to conduct experiments in a bid to determine the effects of activating TET2 in these cancer cells. They will also hope to establish if 5-azacytidine can be used as a targeted therapy in other types of cancer.