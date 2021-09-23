The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose in certain groups.

This includes individuals aged 65 years and older, individuals aged 18 to 64-years-old at high risk of severe COVID-19, and for people in the 18-64 age group whose ‘frequent institutional or occupational exposure’ to the virus put them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19.

“Today’s action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA’s decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic. After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner.

“This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed,” she added.

Earlier this week, the NHS began offering booster jab appointments for people who are more vulnerable to the virus, six months or more after receiving their second dose.

The booster programme will be delivered through existing sites, including pharmacies, hospital hubs, GP practices and vaccination centres.