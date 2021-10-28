After meeting yesterday to discuss recommending Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in a younger population, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee have adopted a positive opinion on the vaccine for children aged five years and up.

The committee voted 17-1, ultimately recommending extending the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the jab for children aged five- to 11-years-old.

For children of this age, the vaccine will be given at one-third the dose adults currently receive, with the vaccines to be distributed to various locations across the US.

Following the panel’s recommendations, the FDA will likely make a formal decision on the use of the vaccine in this age group in the coming days. After this, the CDC’s vaccine advisory group will later meet to discuss the jab further.

According to data from the companies, a paediatric dose of the vaccine was found to be safe and 90% effective in children aged five- to 11-years-old.

If the vaccine is ultimately approved for this age group, the US will send 15 million doses to paediatric offices, children’s hospitals and pharmacies across the country