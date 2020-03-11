The 2020 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition will be closing for entry at midnight this Friday the 13th March.

This is the final call for candidates to get underway with the entry process, to be in with a chance of putting their skills to the test and earning rewards at the live finals day.

Entrants who have traversed Stage 1 of the competition will be adding the final touches to their assessments, but there is still time for those who are yet to begin to get started and submit before midnight this Friday.

The finals day awaits for the authors of the most creative, innovative, and inspiring essays.

Finals day boasts exciting and testing challenges for the finalists; all of which have been designed to offer an enjoyable experience but also one that helps to develop and improve practice. Finals day will be taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina on 26th June.

The grand awards ceremony will follow later in the evening where all of the finalists will be honoured for their efforts, whilst winners will take to the stage to claim their prize.

Entry deadline is this Friday the 13th March – make sure to get your entry in before time runs out!