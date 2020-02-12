The 2020 competition will be closing for entry in just a months time on the 13th March.

The competition is now celebrating its 10th anniversary with brand new challenges and categories; all tailored to provide a fantastic development opportunity and unique experience for the candidates.

2020 has seen the inclusion of a brand new category, Start Up, which is available to an individual or a team and has already attracted a whole host of interest.

Start Up will be available alongside the other long running categories; these range from New & Experienced CRA, Project Manager, Clinical Trial Manager and Clinical Research Co-ordinator for the individual categories.

There are also options for a team of clinical researchers to enter into either the Company Team, Site Team, or Strategic Team categories. All of which have been developed and adapted over the last 10 years to ensure an enjoyable yet highly rewarding challenge.

Click here for more information on all of the categories.

With the entry deadline fast approaching, now is the perfect opportunity join your fellow clinical researchers and earn your place in the finals. Complete the multiple choice questionnaire today to allow yourself enough time to submit the written assessment!

Nominations can also be made if you know of someone who would relish the opportunity to compete and go for gold - show them by nominating them via the online form!

Entry will be closing on the 13th March.