The finalists have been confirmed for the 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition.

In an industry at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it’s great to see that the 2021 competition has once again enticed the best and brightest to come forward and compete. With entrants relishing the opportunity to earn the recognition and reward for their fantastic efforts over the past year.

The judges have had their work cut out for them, marking the many written assessments and ultimately deciding on a shortlist per category who will be advancing to the virtual head-to-head finals day.

The finalists now eagerly await their opportunity to show off their diverse skillsets in the virtual finals days, with the singles taking place on the 29th of September and the team finals day taking place on the 30th of September.

Taking on board the successes from the 2020 competition, the executive steering group have worked hard to ensure that the virtual challenges of 2021 are engaging for newcomers, but also feel fresh and re-vamped for returning contestants.

PharmaTimes and the ESG now look forward to seeing who will beat the rest and come out on top next month – stay tuned for more.