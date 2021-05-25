Find out which individuals and teams have earned their spot in the head-to-head virtual finals day.

In an industry at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it’s great to see that the 2021 competition has once again enticed the best and brightest to come forward and compete. With entrants relishing the opportunity to earn the recognition and reward for their fantastic efforts over the past year.

The judges have had their work cut out for them, marking the many written assessments and ultimately deciding on a shortlist per category who will be advancing to the virtual head-to-head finals day.

The finalists now eagerly await their opportunity to show off their diverse skillsets in the virtual finals days, with the singles taking place on the 15th June and the team finals day taking place on the 16th of June.

Taking on board the successes from the 2020 competition, the executive steering group have worked hard to ensure that the virtual challenges of 2021 are engaging for newcomers, but also feel fresh and re-vamped for returning contestants.

All of the finalists will be invited to the grand gala dinner and awards ceremony which PharmaTimes hopes to host at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on the 23rd of September. This event brings together key industry companies and figures for a fantastic evening of celebration. It will also be photographed with live social media updates, so the success of all the finalists can be broadcast through global PR channels.

Tickets are now on sale for the awards ceremony and offers a discount for purchases made before the 13th of July. Click here to book.