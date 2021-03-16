Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas finalists reveal their positive experiences with the 2020 competition.

In a first for the competition, last year’s finals days and awards ceremony were conducted virtually with our finalists presenting their response to the challenge brief via video link. Despite the slight change in direction, our finalists were happy as ever to offer insight into why they enjoyed the event.

Rachel Palumbo of PRA and Winner of the 2020 Start Up category praised PharmaTimes on the innovation to adapt the competition to the turbulent climate, she said,

“I feel that the CROY competition adapted to the challenges of this pandemic just as we all did and it was highly appreciated. PharmaTimes ability to adapt and keep the competition afloat allowed myself the opportunity to compete regardless of the current situation and continue my growth as an individual”.

Rachel continued; “This competition is one I’d recommend for anyone in the industry to take part in, no matter what department they’re in, or how much experience they do or do not have”.

Candidates can get involved with the competition by completing the first stage which is a multiple-choice questionnaire, a score of 70% is needed to advance to Stage 2 – re-takes are allowed (Teams do not need to complete Stage 1). The second stage invites candidates to submit a written clinical challenge which will test category specific competencies. The top performers from Stage 2 will then be invited to take part in the third and final stage, the virtual head-to-head finals day.

There are a range of categories available for individuals of all experience levels, as well as teams, which offers a different dynamic to the competition. Joella Kitrell of Syneos Health and Silver placed in the 2020 Company Team category said,

“I thought everything was well organized and ran smoothly, very impressed. I plan to compete again this year and I’m encouraging my co-workers and friends to compete as well.”

To get started with the entry process visit – www.pharmatimes.com/croy/enter