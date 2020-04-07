As of this morning – Tuesday April 7 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 51,608 with 5,373 deaths

Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma have joined an alliance formed by CSL Behring and Takeda to develop a potential plasma-derived therapy for treating COVID-19.

The alliance will immediately start work on the development of one, unbranded anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine “with the potential to treat individuals with serious complications from COVID-19”.

“Unprecedented times call for bold moves,” said Julie Kim, president of Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit, Takeda. “By collaborating and bringing industry resources together, we could accelerate bringing a potential therapy to market as well as increase the potential supply. We invite companies and institutions focusing on plasma to support or join our alliance.”

“Leaders lead during uncertainty. There is no question that we are all experiencing the impact of COVID-19,” said Bill Mezzanotte, CSL Behring’s executive vice president and head of Research and Development. “This effort aims to accelerate a reliable, scalable and sustainable option for caregivers to treat patients suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

“In addition to pooling industry resources, we will also collaborate with government and academic efforts as a single alliance whenever we can, including important activities like clinical trials. This will make it more efficient in these hectic times for these stakeholders as well.”

The collaboration will utilise expertise and work that the companies already have underway, and will begin collaborating across key aspects such as plasma collections, clinical trial development and manufacturing.

