ViroCell Biologics, the first clinical trial focused viral vector manufacturer in the UK, has announced its official launch, with the aim of becoming the ‘supplier of choice’ for viral vectors and gene modified cells.

The company is headed up by an experienced viral vector manufacturing team to support its operational demand, with plans to build further manufacturing capability to address current supply chain bottlenecks worldwide.

The team will use ‘significant’ capital and management talent to focus and build on the viral vector design and manufacturing expertise of Farzin Farzaneh, a professor of molecular medicine at King’s College London.

ViroCell’s team has contributed to innovative therapies designed for the treatment of childhood inherited genetic diseases, ranging from muscular dystrophy to lysosomal storage disorders, as well as adult acquired genetic disease such as leukaemia and solid tumours.

There has been a growing demand in viral vectors for clinical trials in recent years, highlighting the need for a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused solely on investing in new capacity to design and deliver viral vectors for clinical trials, according to ViroCell.

In a statement, the company said it is negotiating with teaching hospitals and universities to create more clean room facilities for the production of viral vectors in the UK.

ViroCell was founded in 2020 by the Truell Conservation Foundation and biotech entrepreneur John Hadden II.

“It is exciting to join trusted partners to take Farzin’s vision and vector manufacturing leadership to the next level. Over the last 20 years, Farzin’s team has led the successful creation and manufacturing of over 100 viral vectors for dozens of CGT clinical trials around the world,” said Hadden.

“With additional capital and the support of an experienced management structure, we look forward to extending and expanding on this tradition of life sciences innovation and leadership,” he added.