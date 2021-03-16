A partnership of frontline health charities has signed an open letter encouraging people with underlying conditions to book in for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The charities, including Mencap, Diabetes UK and Lupus UK, have urged people with conditions including cancer, diabetes and heart disease to protect themselves and others around them from the coronavirus by receiving a vaccine.

Although over half of those in this priority group – known as cohort six – have already received their first vaccine dose, the charities’ letter is ‘hoped’ to further increase take-up among this group.

Cohort six includes individuals aged 16 to 64 years old who have certain long-term conditions, identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that puts them at a higher clinical risk from COVID-19.

It also includes carers who are eligible for a carer’s allowance, as well as those who are the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person who has a higher risk of COVID-19 mortality.

“This open letter should help to reassure those with any concerns the vaccine is safe and supported by more than twenty of our most trusted charities,” said Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for Vaccines.

“I would like to thank them all for backing this life-saving campaign and offering their expertise and assistance to support the largest medical deployment in British history,” he added.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the charities who have signed the open letter are among 22 organisations that have joined a partnership in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The vaccines that have been approved for use in the UK have met the strict safety standards set by the medicines regulator on safety, quality and effectiveness,” the charities wrote in the open letter.

“To protect yourself and your family, friends and colleagues, you still need to follow the current government guidance on social contact after receiving your vaccine.

“Please come forward to have the jab. It will help save lives and offers the best form of protection from this terrible virus,” they added.