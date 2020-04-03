As of this morning - Friday April 3 - the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 33,718, with 2,921 deaths.

The government is streaming £300 million into community pharmacies to ensure they can continue to carry out essential services during the coronavirus outbreak.

The advanced funding injection is designed to support pharmacies to provide critical services to protect community health, such as supplying medicines and providing medical advice to patients.

£200 million was paid to pharmacy contractors on April 1 alongside their normal monthly payments from the NHS Business Services Authority, and a further £100 million will be allocated on 1 May 2020.

The Department of Health and Social Care has already cut the number of services that community pharmacists are required to deliver to allow them to prioritise the most important tasks.

“We hugely value the role of the community pharmacy, which is why we are backing them with £300 million of advanced funding to support them as we continue to assess the full additional impact of coronavirus on community pharmacy,” said health minister Jo Churchill.

