Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray, Ryaltris, in 13 countries across the UK and EU. The spray will launch directly in the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and the UK, Glenmark said in a statement.

Ryaltris combines an antihistamine (olopatadine) with a steroid (mometasone furoate) for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. It has been well received by the global medical community for the effective treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. It is set to be launched in Europe directly by Glenmark, and through partner, the Menarini Group.

Ryaltris relieves the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red, and watery eyes.

Glenmark is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and OTC businesses and with operations in over 50 countries.

Chief Commercial Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr Robert Crockart commented, “Allergic rhinitis is both widespread and underreported, making it challenging to diagnose and treat in time. It impacts a person's quality of life and can lead to functional impairments, while also increasing the risk of asthma.

“This marketing approval will pave the way for effective and timely treatment of allergic rhinitis for thousands of patients across Europe. We are already seeing its therapeutic benefits in other regions where Ryaltris has been launched, and we hope to extend this relief to more people across the world.”