The government has announced a fund of £588 million for people needing follow-on care after being discharged from hospital.

From September 1, the NHS will be able to use the fund to provide up to six weeks of funded care and support, including domiciliary care, community nursing services or care home costs, to help with recovery and rehabilitation.

NHS Continuing Healthcare (NHS CHC) assessments will also restart from September ensuring those with complex health needs can continue to access the care they need for free.

New guidance has been published to help hospitals safely discharge patients into the appropriate setting to maximise their independence and ensure they can remain in their own homes as much as possible.

A comprehensive care and health assessment for any ongoing care needs, including determining funding eligibility, will take place within the first 6 weeks following discharge to make sure individuals have the support they need.

The funding is part of the £3 billion provided to protect and prepare health and social care in the event of a second peak of COVID-19 during winter and follows £1.3 billion funding made available via the NHS to support the discharge process in March.

“This funding will help ensure people can be safely discharged from hospital knowing they will get the vital follow-on care they need to recover fully from treatment,” said health and care secretary Matt Hancock.

“We’re also making sure those with complex health needs continue to receive the best support possible in the community.”