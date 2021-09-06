The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced it will launch the new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) on 1 October.

The OHID will aim to tackle health inequalities across the UK, by driving a prevention agenda across government to reduce health disparities.

The new government body will address the top preventable risk factors for poor health, including obesity caused by unhealthy diets and lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption.

According to the DHSC, ill-health among working-age people costs the economy approximately £100bn every year, and it is also estimated that 40% of healthcare provision in the UK is being used to manage potentially preventable conditions.

To tackle health inequality and preventable disease, the OHID will work across the health system to drive action on health disparities across the country.

As part of this drive, the OHID will work to improve access to health services across the UK and also coordinate with government departments to address the ‘wider drivers’ of good health.

The new body will be co-led by the newly appointed deputy chief medical officer (DCMO) Jeanelle de Gruchy, alongside the DHSC director general for the OHID Jonathan Marron.

“The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities will play a critical role in reducing health inequalities across the country and build on the important work undertaken over recent years,” commented de Gruchy.

“COVID has exposed and exacerbated the health inequalities across the UK. It is critical we address these head-on and support people to live healthier lives. I look forward to getting started,” she added.