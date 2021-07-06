The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has earmarked £2.45m for measures to improve the safety of pregnant women and benefit NHS maternity staff.

Almost £2m will be awarded to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) to lead the first phase of the Avoiding Brain Injuries in Childbirth (ABC) collaboration.

The ABC review, expected to be launched by the end of the year, is aiming to develop a nationally agreed approach for how NHS staff monitor the condition of a baby during labour.

It will aim to survey maternity staff and parents while testing out best practices for monitoring and responding to a baby’s wellbeing during labour.

The programme will also evaluate best practices for managing complications with a baby’s positioning during caesarean sections to reduce brain injuries.

“This new programme, which we’re supporting with over £2.45 million, aims to spot warning signs earlier and save lives, preventing families and their babies from facing the horrific ordeal of a life-changing brain injury, and will help us deliver on our ambition to halve brain injuries during birth by 2025,” said Nadine Dorries, Maternity Safety Minister.

The DHSC will also provide almost £450,000 to the RCOG to develop a new workforce planning tool which will aim to improve how maternity units calculate their medical staffing requirements.

“Having the right maternity staff in the right place at the right time means they can learn from one another, give the best care for mums and babies and build a safe and positive environment for both staff and pregnant women in maternity teams across the country,” added Dorries.