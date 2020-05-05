As of this morning – Tuesday May 5 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 190,584 with 28,734 deaths.

People living on the Isle of Wight will be the first to access a new contact tracing app as part of the government's new ‘test, track and trace’ plan to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone on the island will receive access to the official NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app from this Thursday, in the hope that it will significantly speed up contact tracing and help reduce the chance of the virus spreading.

When someone reports symptoms through the app, it will detect any other app users that the person has been in significant contact with over the past few days, including unknown contacts such as someone they may have sat next to on public transport.

It will then anonymously alert these contacts and provide advice, including how to get a test to confirm whether or not they do have COVID-19. Users will soon also be able to order tests through the app, to accelerate the whole process.

For those who may not have access to the app, or the ability to use a smartphone, there will be an option to report symptoms and order tests in other ways, such as online service or telephone interview, with contacts then alerted either by the app or by email or telephone, advising them to self-isolate or offering public health advice.

The programme is expected to roll out nationally in mid-May, for which Public Health England plans to deploy 18,000 additional contact tracers.

“This ground-breaking technology, combined with our heroic frontline health and social care staff, and both a nationwide contact tracing testing programme will ensure that we remain in the best position to move toward easing the lockdown,” said health secretary Matt Hancock.

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).