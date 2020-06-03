As of this morning – Wednesday June 3 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 277,985 with 39,369 deaths.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has launched a new government public information campaign for the new NHS Test and Trace service.

The campaign includes a new animated TV advert, voiced by actor Mark Strong, as well as radio, print, online, and out-of-home content setting out important public health information

It will reiterate the need for self-isolation and testing as soon as symptoms develop, in bid to rein in the spread of the virus.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will now be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to share information about their recent interactions.

People identified as having been in close contact with someone who has a positive test must then also self-isolate at home for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms.

“NHS Test and Trace will not succeed on its own – we all need to play our part, Dido Harding, executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, said then the service was launched last week.

“This is why we are working hand-in-hand with communities and local authorities across the country to tailor support at a local level, and respond quickly to local needs.

“Together we can help contain the virus, stop it spreading further and ultimately save lives”.