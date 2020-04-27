As of this morning – Monday April 26 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 152,840 with 20,732 deaths.

The government has unveiled increased access to coronavirus testing for essential workers and the most vulnerable via a new network of mobile testing units designed to travel where there is significant demand.



The number of new mobile units is being scaled up after a successful pilot last week, which saw Department of Health vehicles refitted to fully functioning testing sites, following a design developed by the Royal Engineers of the British Army.



Mobile facilities can be set up in under 20 minutes, allowing the testing of hundreds of people each day and are now travelling to those most in need and hard to reach.

Specially trained Armed Forces personnel will collect swabs at the mobile sites, before they are sent to mega-labs for processing, with results available within 48 hours.



At least 96 mobile units should be ready to be deployed by the start of May, travelling to frontline workers in places such as care homes, police stations and prisons, the government said.



“We have built up capacity in the system with new testing facilities backed by Britain’s world-class scientists and industry partners. This means more workers can know if they have coronavirus if they have been demonstrating symptoms,” noted testing minister Lord Bethel.

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).