Immatics Biotechnologies has announced a new strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), in order to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has said that it will team up with the British pharma giant on the identification, research and development of next-generation T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapeutics with a focus on solid tumors, with an initial focus on developing autologous T-cell therapies with the option to add allogeneic cell therapies using Immatics’ ACTallo approach.

Further, the companies say they intend to utilise proprietary TCRs identified by Immatics’ Xceptor TCR discovery platform and directed against two proprietary targets, which were discovered and validated by Immatics’ Xpresident technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $45m, for two initial programs and is eligible to receive over $550M in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for each product as well as additional royalty payments.

Harpreet Singh, chief executive officer of Immatics says that the company is “delighted” to enter the strategic collaboration with GSK – “a partner who is already committed to adoptive cell therapies and TCR-T approaches.”

“By combining Immatics’ world-leading target and TCR discovery platforms with GSK’s advanced manufacturing, development capabilities and a commitment to next-generation TCR-T technologies, both companies are joining forces to enable the development of effective novel therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need.”

Under the deal, Immatics will have primary responsibility for the development and validation of the TCR Therapeutics up to designation of a clinical candidate, and GSK will assume sole responsibility for further worldwide development, manufacturing and commercialisation of the TCR Therapeutics.