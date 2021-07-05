British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced a new global collaboration with Alector to develop and commercialise two monoclonal antibodies (mAb) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

As part of the deal, Alector will receive $700m upfront and up to an additional $1.5bn in clinical development, regulatory and commercial launch-related milestone payments.

The two clinical stage mAbs are designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels – a key regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to a number of neurodegenerative diseases.

Currently, enrolment has begun for a Phase III trial evaluating AL001 in individuals who are at risk for or have frontotemporal dementia caused by a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN).

This mAb is also in a Phase II study in symptomatic frontotemporal dementia patients with a C9orf72 gene mutation and is planned to enter Phase II development for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) this year.

Another Phase Ia trial of AL101 is currently evaluating the mAb for the treatment of patients living with various neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Alector will take the lead on the global clinical development of both mAbs through to Phase II proof-of-concept.

Following this, both Alector and GSK will then share development responsibilities for all late-stage clinical studies for AL001 and AL101, with all cost for global development to be divided between them.

“This collaboration is designed to fully support AL001 and AL101’s development and to enable Alector to continue building a fully integrated company as we strive to address the high unmet medical need in patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases,” commented Arnon Rosenthal, chief executive officer of Alector.

“We are confident that GSK’s extensive experience launching ground-breaking medicines at the intersection of immunology and human genetics, will ensure that AL001 and AL101 are developed to their full potential,” he added.