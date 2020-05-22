GlaxoSmithKline and Samsung Biologics have teamed up to give GSK additional capacity to manufacture and supply its biopharmaceutical therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, Samsung will provide GSK with additional flexible capacity for large-scale biopharmaceutical product manufacturing, which will depend on the UK drug giant's future needs.

The deal, which is worth more than $231 million over the next eight years, will initially cover commercial production of Benlysta (belimumab), with technology transfer starting in 2020 and first commercial supply expected in 2022.

The intention is to expand to additional specialty-care products in the future.

The agreement “complements and reinforces our existing world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing capability and will help ensure we can continue to deliver the transformative medicines that patients need,” commented Regis Simard, president, Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain, GSK.

“Samsung Biologics entered the biopharma industry with the goal to help our clients bring valuable biological medicines to patients faster. We are thrilled to partner with GSK, a company who shares the vision,” added Dr Tae Han Kim, the firm's chief executive.

Further terms were not revealed.