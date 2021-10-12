GlaxoSmithKline is set to base its new consumer healthcare company in the UK following the separation of the business planned in 2022.

Under new proposals, the new consumer healthcare company will be based at a newly built campus in Weybridge, UK.

The campus will become the global headquarters for the new consumer healthcare business, which is set to include an innovation centre and the company’s global support function teams based in the UK.

The new headquarters for the consumer healthcare company is planned to open at the end of 2024, with the consumer healthcare teams to leave GSK House in Brentford and move to a temporary headquarters before the new campus is built.

“This investment in a new cutting-edge campus in the UK will bring together our first-in-class teams as we drive towards our ambitions as the world’s leading consumer healthcare company. Today’s announcement is an important step as we prepare for separation, marking an exciting new beginning for New Consumer Healthcare,” said Brian McNamara, CEO Designate, GSK Consumer Healthcare.

After the planned separation, GSK will move to another new UK headquarters, adding in a statement that it will provide a further update on its new headquarters in mid-2022.