GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is set to leverage the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult’s facility in Stevenage to expand its own clinical trial manufacturing capacity for cell and gene therapy.

GSK will use the Stevenage facility to perform GMP cell processing to accelerate its pipeline of cell and gene therapy for clinical trials and streamline technical transfer.

“The UK already has significant capabilities in cell and gene therapy, and this agreement illustrates how strategic investments by GSK can make them even stronger,” said Tony Wood, senior vice president, medicinal science and technology, GSK.

“Working more closely with CGT Catapult will help us advance our promising cell and gene therapy programmes, and bring these transformative medicines more quickly to the patients who desperately need them,” he added.

There has been a 48% increase in the UK GMP manufacturing space for cell and gene therapies in 2020, according to CGT Catapult.

It added that the GSK expansion further highlights the opportunity offered by the UK CGT ecosystem to accelerate the setup of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) manufacturing at scale.

“The move by a leading pharmaceutical company like GSK to establish ATMP manufacturing capabilities at the CGT Catapult facility in Stevenage highlights the UK’s globally leading position for large and smaller organisations alike to develop, manufacture and deliver cell and gene therapies,” said Matthew Durdy, chief executive officer of CGT Catapult.