ViiV Healthcare, global specialist HIV company owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has announced an exclusive collaboration with Shionogi & Co Ltd (Shionogi) to develop a third-generation HIV integrase inhibitor (INSTI), with potential for ultra-long-acting dosing intervals.

The inhibitor, S-365598, aims to build on the success of dolutegravir and cabotegravir, with potential to anchor the next generation of VHC’s future pipeline of innovative long-acting therapies for HIV. This molecule has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of the virus.

Under the terms of the agreement, ViiV Healthcare will make an upfront payment of £20 million to Shionogi, a £15 million payment for the achievement of a clinical development milestone and royalties on net sales. Shionogi will make capped contributions to the development.

The molecule will not be ready for clinical trials before 2023, but ViiV executives said in an interview to the Financial Times that they are optimistic about its future, given previous evidence of its high resistance to mutations in HIV, and its long duration in the body. Head of R&D at ViiV, Kimberly Smith, said successful development of S-365598 could eventually lead to twice-yearly treatment for HIV.

Currently, the vast majority of treatments for HIV come in the form of pills, taken orally. Although these are well-tolerated and effective, more long-acting drugs such as S-365598 can reduce the convenience problems that come with remembering to take drugs every day, and can always boost the chances of developing resistance to mutations.

Smith speaks about the partnership: “Our 20-year relationship with Shionogi has been incredibly successful, producing what are arguably two of the most important HIV medicines of the last decade. With today’s announcement about the in-licensing of a third integrase inhibitor from Shionogi, we will continue this collaboration and explore the potential of S-365598 to anchor ViiV Healthcare’s pipeline beyond 2030.”