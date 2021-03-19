This year’s PM Society Awards, held on 18th March, took place online for the first time in 35 years due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures.
For the 35th annual awards, over 1,000 people met online on an events platform to view the finalists’ work, meet the sponsors and watch the ceremony.
This year, on the agency side Havas Lynx Group took home the most Golds, winning six Golds, five Silver and three Bronze awards, including the best Covid Communications – a new category for this year.
On their heels was Syneos Health Communications, who took home three Golds, while McCann Health, VCCP Health and W2O Group all won two Golds, respectively.
Additional agency Gold winners included BBH, Cherry, earthware, FCB Health Europe and Page & Page Partners.
The Best in Show award, selected by Head Judge Sarah Sowerby, was given to W2O Group for “Breaking the cycle of bad asthma behaviours”.
For the client side, AstraZeeca came out on top, winning four Golds, one Silver and one Bronze awards.
Edward Lifesciences also took home three Golds and Roche and Sanofi Genzyme won two Golds each.
On top of that, there was a special mention for the winning pro bono campaigns from Hamell and NAKEDHEALTH for the charity PAPYRUS.
See a list of winners below:
Advertisement – Havas Lynx for Sanofi Genzyme
Brand Campaign – Havas Lynx for Sanofi Genzyme
Brand Campaign (<£50k) – FCB Health for Accord UK
Film & Animation (patients) – W2O Group for AZ
Film & Animation (HCPs) – McCann Health London for AZ
Events & Exhibitions – Syneos Health for Edwards
Disease Awareness (HCPs) – McCann Health London for AZ
Disease Awareness (patients) – W2O Group for AZ
Internal Communications – Page & Page for Novartis
Interactive Comms for HCPs – BBH for Roche
Best use of insight – Syneos Health for Ferring
Patient Support– earthware for Norgine
Covid Comms Award– Havas Lynx for Roche
Pro-Bono / Charity – Havas Lynx
Creative Culture Award – VCCP Health
Innovation Award– Syneos Health for Edwards
Effectiveness – HCP education – Havas Lynx for Janssen
Effectiveness – Brand Campaign – VCCP Health for Edwards
Effectiveness – Patient Comms – Havas Lynx for Novo Nordisk
Effectiveness – Internal Comms – Cherry for Vifor
Best in Show – W20 Group for AZ