This year’s PM Society Awards, held on 18th March, took place online for the first time in 35 years due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures.

For the 35th annual awards, over 1,000 people met online on an events platform to view the finalists’ work, meet the sponsors and watch the ceremony.

This year, on the agency side Havas Lynx Group took home the most Golds, winning six Golds, five Silver and three Bronze awards, including the best Covid Communications – a new category for this year.

On their heels was Syneos Health Communications, who took home three Golds, while McCann Health, VCCP Health and W2O Group all won two Golds, respectively.

Additional agency Gold winners included BBH, Cherry, earthware, FCB Health Europe and Page & Page Partners.

The Best in Show award, selected by Head Judge Sarah Sowerby, was given to W2O Group for “Breaking the cycle of bad asthma behaviours”.

For the client side, AstraZeeca came out on top, winning four Golds, one Silver and one Bronze awards.

Edward Lifesciences also took home three Golds and Roche and Sanofi Genzyme won two Golds each.

On top of that, there was a special mention for the winning pro bono campaigns from Hamell and NAKEDHEALTH for the charity PAPYRUS.

See a list of winners below:

Advertisement – Havas Lynx for Sanofi Genzyme

Brand Campaign – Havas Lynx for Sanofi Genzyme

Brand Campaign (<£50k) – FCB Health for Accord UK

Film & Animation (patients) – W2O Group for AZ

Film & Animation (HCPs) – McCann Health London for AZ

Events & Exhibitions – Syneos Health for Edwards

Disease Awareness (HCPs) – McCann Health London for AZ

Disease Awareness (patients) – W2O Group for AZ

Internal Communications – Page & Page for Novartis

Interactive Comms for HCPs – BBH for Roche

Best use of insight – Syneos Health for Ferring

Patient Support– earthware for Norgine

Covid Comms Award– Havas Lynx for Roche

Pro-Bono / Charity – Havas Lynx

Creative Culture Award – VCCP Health

Innovation Award– Syneos Health for Edwards

Effectiveness – HCP education – Havas Lynx for Janssen

Effectiveness – Brand Campaign – VCCP Health for Edwards

Effectiveness – Patient Comms – Havas Lynx for Novo Nordisk

Effectiveness – Internal Comms – Cherry for Vifor

Best in Show – W20 Group for AZ