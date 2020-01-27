This years’s PM Society Awards, held on the 24th of January at Grosvenor House, saw Havas Lynx Group take home an impressive seven Gold awards across work for six different clients, as well as VCCP’s six Gold awards with two different pharma partners.

Asides from the big winners of the night, other successful agencies included Envision Pharma Group with support from woolley pau gyro, Havas Life Medicom, HealthCircle, McCann Health, Syneos Health Communications and Verve.

Both Edwards Lifesciences and Teva won four Golds and one Silver each, making them joint top of the pharma charts, and Roche came in close behind with two Golds and two Silvers.

Also successful on the night, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) grabbed two Golds, whilst ALK, Heart UK, Immunocore, Janssen, Mundipharma, Novo Nordisk and Santen all won Golds in various categories.

The event, which is the largest in the industry, hosted around 900 people in the Park Lane ballroom. The night was hosted by Claudia Winkleman with entertainment from comedian Zoe Lyons, and despite the Gold Awards being dominated by Havas Lynx Group and VCCP, there were 21 different agencies and 30 different pharmaceutical or healthcare organisations that received a Gold, Silver or Bronze.

Ultimately, the best in Show award went to VCCP’s film ‘Hairspray’ from their ‘Acts of Love’ campaign; an emotional short film that was developed for Teva. Head Judge Oliver Caporn, who selected the film as winner, said that the film “won the category hands down”, and that it “stuck with me since the first time I saw it.”

He went on to say how it was “An emotional, well written, beautifully cast and directed film, not just for pharma but by any standards. Clever use of misdirection and humour keep the viewer engaged from the first frame. Then that final twist surprises and delights, and brings a lump to the throat. But the crucial ingredient when judging... it made me wish I had done it.”

See a list of winners below:

Craft Award for Sales Aid - McCann Health for Reckitt Benckiser

Craft Award for Film & Animation (HCPs) - VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences

Craft Award for Film & Animation (Patients) - VCCP Health for Teva

Craft Award for Interactive Communications - Havas Lynx Group for Teva

Craft Award for Events and Exhibitions - Envision Pharma Group for Mundipharma with support from woolley pau gyro

Craft Award for Disease Awareness (HCPs) - Syneos Health Communications for Immunocore

Craft Award for Disease Awareness (Patients) - Havas Lynx Group in partnership with Heart UK

Craft Award for Patient Support - Havas Lynx Group for Roche

Target Award for House Promotion - Havas Life Medicom

Target Award for Corporate & Internal Communications - VCCP Health for Teva

Craft Award for Primary Care Advertisement - Havas Lynx Group for ALK

Craft Award for Advertisement Campaign - VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences

Craft Award for Secondary Care Advertisement - VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences

Target Award for Advertisement Campaign - Havas Lynx Group for Novo Nordisk

Target Award for Primary Care Advertisement - Verve for RB

Target Award for Secondary Care Advertisement - Havas Lynx Group for Janssen

Innovation - HealthCircle for Santen

Mixed Media - VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences

Best Use of Insight - Havas Lynx Group for Roche

Best of Show - VCCP Health for Teva