As of this morning – Thursday April 30 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 165,221 with 26,097 deaths.

The Healthcare Communications Agency has launched a new website to help the NHS and health charities find potential volunteers from the sector to help support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any not-for-profit organisation looking for volunteer support from healthcare communicators - individuals or companies - can advertise their requirements on the site (https://healthcommsvolunteers.com).

“These are challenging times for everybody, but especially for the NHS and health charities. Never before has all our futures been so intrinsically linked. Healthcare communications professionals need to therefore consider what we can do to help support these organisations,” said Mike Dixon, HCA chief executive.

“This new website creates the platform for NHS organisations and health charities to connect with the healthcare communications community whose skills could be of benefit.”

The move was welcomed by the medical charity sector.